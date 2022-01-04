Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,871. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

