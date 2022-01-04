Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 4.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 3,504,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,147,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 145,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

