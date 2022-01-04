BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

BBQ traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

