BIDR (BIDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.57 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $51.57 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08066696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,233.73 or 0.99773519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

