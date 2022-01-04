Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 21.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIG opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.