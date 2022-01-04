BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.92

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 33924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 176.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

