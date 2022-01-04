Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,796 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bill.com worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bill.com by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 7,333.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $233.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,116 shares of company stock valued at $132,263,990. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

