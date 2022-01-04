Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 733.3% in December

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BIOAF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.05. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

