BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

