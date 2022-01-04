Bionic Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Bionic has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $26,746.84 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bionic

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

