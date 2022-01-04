Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Down 4.1%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 132,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 932,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

