Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0693 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $41,587.86 and approximately $231.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00023319 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

