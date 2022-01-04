BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

CII opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

