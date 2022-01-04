BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Shares of EGF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.