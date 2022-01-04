BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 87.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.09 on Monday, hitting $921.65. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $927.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.11. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

