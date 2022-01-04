BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $911.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $926.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

