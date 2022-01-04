BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 69.7% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MVT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,061. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
