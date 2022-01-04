BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 69.7% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MVT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,061. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

