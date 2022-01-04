BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,529. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

