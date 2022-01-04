Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 760,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.68. 51,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,029. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

