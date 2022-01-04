Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $48,087.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,336,327 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

