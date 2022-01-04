Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) 1-Day Volume Tops $41,056.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $681,313.37 and $41,056.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

