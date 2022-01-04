Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Guggenheim

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.