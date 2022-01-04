BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BHIB opened at GBX 94 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of £108.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.20.
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile
