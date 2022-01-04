BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHIB opened at GBX 94 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of £108.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.20.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

