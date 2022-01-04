BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

