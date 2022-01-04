BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $56.96 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 140.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $56,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $269.56 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.71 and a 200-day moving average of $332.36.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.3 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

