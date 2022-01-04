BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.61% of Fisker worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 380.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.
Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
