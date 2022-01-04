BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.9% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $233,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

