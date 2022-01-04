BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.06.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.79 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

