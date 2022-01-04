BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BHKLY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 8,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

