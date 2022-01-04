BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS BHKLY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 8,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.
About BOC Hong Kong
