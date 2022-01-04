BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,534.00 (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $931,086.15 and $1,534.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00050540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.