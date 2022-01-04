Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lessened by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG opened at $2,461.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,342.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,303.27. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

