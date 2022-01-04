BORA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $364.61 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. BORA has a market cap of $960.29 million and $364.61 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BORA has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.