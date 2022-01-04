Boston Partners Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,011,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Boeing worth $128,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

NYSE BA opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

