Boston Partners Has $109.22 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.64% of Avery Dennison worth $109,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

