Boston Partners Purchases 11,506 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Partners grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Biogen worth $94,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

