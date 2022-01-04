Boston Partners Sells 1,139,323 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139,323 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $78,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

