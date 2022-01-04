Boston Partners Sells 4,432 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.39% of ABM Industries worth $72,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 182,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.