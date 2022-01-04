Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $8.60 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.29. 193,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

