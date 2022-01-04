Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 17.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $711,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

