Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 2.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $151.62 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

