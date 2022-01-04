Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $191,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.