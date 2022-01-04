Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 80,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vertiv by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.