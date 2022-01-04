Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BAK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,068. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Braskem by 43.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

