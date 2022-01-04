Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.56 ($90.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.49. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.