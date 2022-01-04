Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.56 ($90.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.49. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

