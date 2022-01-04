Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. 38,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,596. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

