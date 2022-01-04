Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BRST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785. Broad Street Realty has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.