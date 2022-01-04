Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.13. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

CASY opened at $197.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $175.02 and a one year high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

