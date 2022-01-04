Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $30.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $31.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

INBK stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.34. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

