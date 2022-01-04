Brokerages Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,494. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

