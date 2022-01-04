Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce sales of $8.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.10 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

EXC traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $57.07. 10,627,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,045. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

